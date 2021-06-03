TRACY (CBS13) – Two people have died following an overnight shooting at a mobile home park in Tracy. Two others, including the suspect, were injured.

Shots rang out at around 2:47 a.m. Thursday in the Green Oaks mobile home park in the 2900 block of N. McArthur Drive. Police say they then received multiple calls and arrived on the scene just minutes later to find multiple gunshot victims lying in the street.

A woman was found dead on the scene and two men, one of whom was the suspected shooter, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The male victim later died, according to reports.

The fourth person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot to their foot, according to reports.

“It appears that it was a one-person event. There is no danger to the area. We believe that the person who was responsible is at the hospital,” said Tracy Police Department spokesperson Tony Sheneman.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police have not commented on the connection between the shooter and the victims, but a woman to lives nearby says knows the residents, who are boyfriend and girlfriend. She tells CBS13 that just before the shooting she heard the sound of yelling, tires screeching, and then gunshots.

Family members of at least one of the victims were brought to the mobile home park, and one of the female family members could be heard saying, “that’s my sister.”

This is a developing story.