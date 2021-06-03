TRACY (CBS13) – A shooting in Tracy overnight left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened around 2:47 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of N. McArthur Drive, according to Tracy Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Sheneman.

1 Dead 3 injured after shooting at a Tracy mobile home park. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/uqLQYQw9jX — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 3, 2021

Police received multiple calls and arrived just minutes after the shooting happened. Officers say they found multiple victims lying in the street.

Four people have been shot. One person was killed and two people — including the suspected shooter — were taken to the hospital with injuries. The fourth person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Sheneman.

Police say they haven’t been able to confirm the connection between the shooter and the victims, but a woman to lives nearby says she knows the residents and says they are boyfriend and girlfriend. She tells CBS13 that just before the shooting she heard the sound of yelling, tires screeching, and then gunshots.

Family members of at least one of the victims were brought to the mobile home park, and one of the female family members could be heard saying, “that’s my sister.”

This is a developing story.