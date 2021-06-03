Question of the DayToday's QOTD: Where is your favorite water location?

14 hours ago

Choose Your News: The LeftoversEarlier the anchors got to choose their news. This time it's the stories they did NOT choose. Take a look, you WON'T be disappointed.

14 hours ago

Large Sneaker CollectionAre you a sneakerhead? If you are, check out this elaborate collection of sneakers! From Jordans to Air Force 1's, this guy has it all!

14 hours ago

Poppy by Mama KimAshley Williams is in East Sacramento where the new restaurant "Poppy by Mama Kim" is reopening and the dishes they have are AMAZING! See what dishes they have here!

14 hours ago

Corpse Flower in BloomIs that awful smell feet? Dirty rear end? Dead rat? No! We're at UC Davis and it's that time of year where the Corpse Flower is in Bloom. See how you can experience it's wonderful aroma.

14 hours ago