ROCKLIN (CBS13) – An Illinois man was arrested in Placer County on various charges after a high-speed chase over the weekend.

On Saturday around 1:10 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a driver on Interstate 80 at Horshoe Bar Road in Loomis. Deputies say the driver initially gave deputies a fake name but was later identified as 31-year-old Jared Alexander of Rockford, Illinois.

Alexander reportedly further didn’t comply with the deputy, including refusing to turn his vehicle off or answer any questions. When the deputy opened the driver’s side door to get Alexander to comply, he drove off.

Deputies say that Alexander’s speed topped 120 mph as he weaved in and out of traffic. He finally stopped on the Rocklin Road off-ramp where he got out of his vehicle and ran off. Deputies and CHP officers were later able to catch Alexander. They say he was carrying $16,000 in cash, and drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, providing false identification to a peace officer, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.