CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police in Citrus Heights are crediting neighbors for helping them capture two people accused of burglarizing a store.

According to officers, the incident happened at Bargain Smart at 7501 Auburn Boulevard on Thursday morning.

They say someone saw the burglary in progress and called 9-1-1. Then, after officers arrived on the scene, neighbors told officers where the suspects were hiding.

No further information has been released.