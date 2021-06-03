Desert Dawn Salon & BoutiqueJulissa Ortiz is in Loomis at Desert Dawn Salon & Boutique where you can get your hair done and shop! See what cool products they have there!

9 minutes ago

Purple Pig EatsAshley Williams is in Oak Park at the new Purple Pig Eats! Check out what tasty dishes they have for you!

19 minutes ago

Dad Joke of the DayCheck out today's Dad Joke of the Day for a good chuckle.

21 minutes ago

Tracy Mobile Home Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 InjuredOne person has been killed and three others have been injured including the shooter, say police. The incident happened at a mobile home park around 2:47 a.m.

25 minutes ago

37 minutes ago