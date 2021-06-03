Menu
Desert Dawn Salon & Boutique
Julissa Ortiz is in Loomis at Desert Dawn Salon & Boutique where you can get your hair done and shop! See what cool products they have there!
9 minutes ago
Purple Pig Eats
Ashley Williams is in Oak Park at the new Purple Pig Eats! Check out what tasty dishes they have for you!
19 minutes ago
Dad Joke of the Day
Check out today's Dad Joke of the Day for a good chuckle.
21 minutes ago
Tracy Mobile Home Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured
One person has been killed and three others have been injured including the shooter, say police. The incident happened at a mobile home park around 2:47 a.m.
25 minutes ago
Tracy Mobile Home Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured
One person has been killed and three others have been injured including the shooter, say police. The incident happened at a mobile home park around 2:47 a.m.
37 minutes ago
Wednesday's Show Info (6/2/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (6/1/21)
Monday's Show Info (5/31/21)
Sunday's Show Info (5/30/21)
Saturday's Show Info (5/29/21)
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Jose, South Bay
June 3, 2021 at 7:26 am
