BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) – An injured swimmer in Nevada County had to be rescued by a CHP helicopter crew on Monday.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department says they received word of a swimmer in the Yuba River in Bridgeport. The swimmer had suffered major injuries after falling down rocks and couldn’t get out of the water, according to a CHP – Valley Division Air Operations statement.

A CHP helicopter arrived at the scene, hoisted up the swimmer, and then flew to a nearby field. There, the swimmer was taken to a nearby trauma center.

The CHP warns that although not all rivers are fast-flowing this time of year they can still present significant hazards. They urge people to be careful and never venture out alone.