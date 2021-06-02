ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Roseville-area stores over the weekend.

On Saturday, several people walked into a grocery store in the 1000 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, took several cases of alcohol, and left. The group then went to another store and allegedly did the same thing, according to a Roseville Police Department statement.

Officers were able to spot the vehicles on Cirby Way near Riverside Avenue. One of the vehicles followed police orders and stopped, but the other drove off onto westbound Interstate 80.

Police determined there were five people involved in the thefts which targeted stores from across the city and possibly the region. In total, over $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Joseph Huston, 24, Detrevious Patterson, 23, and Marshauta Daniels, 25, all from Sacramento, were taken into custody and booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple theft-related charges.

Two suspects remain at large.