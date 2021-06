Question of the Day - 5/31How do you like your tacos?

15 hours ago

Court's Tune - 5/31Court plays songs from greatest hits albums!

15 hours ago

Music Minute - 5/31John Dabkovich has the latest news from the music industry in today's Music Minute

15 hours ago

New Monument in LincolnDave Grashoff was in Lincoln to witness the unveiling of a new monument

15 hours ago

Olive Oil BizLocal makers, PRMRY extra virgin olive oil and Casino Mine Ranch Winery have partnered up to make a Father's Day Grilling Box. It including a bottle of red wine, a bottle of PRMRY olive oil, an herb rub made by Chef Brad Cecchi of Canon, and recipes from Brad Cecchi as well as Erin Alderson.

15 hours ago