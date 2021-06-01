EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County arrested two men while they were investigating vehicle burglaries.

At around 9 a.m. on Monday, deputies were patrolling the area of Salmon Falls Road in response to several reports of vehicle burglaries. During that time, deputies pulled over a vehicle with four people inside and identified three as having outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and reportedly found several burglary tools that included shaved keys, drug paraphernalia, and nearly an ounce of methamphetamine, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Fifty-year-old Thomas Seely from Sacramento was arrested and booked into jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and three local arrest warrants.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Gibbons from Sacramento was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a violation of probation.

The remaining two passengers were cited and released at the scene.