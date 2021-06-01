Filed Under:electricity, PG&E, utility

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Power is back after thousands of PG&E customers were left in the dark on Monday.

Monday night, PG&E’s outage map showed that over 2,300 customers in Placer County, including parts of Auburn, were without power.

By Tuesday morning, all outages had been cleared.

The number of customers without power was around 6,000 just after 8 p.m. The utility company says they anticipate that power will be fully restored by June 1 at 4 a.m.

They say the location where the outage was caused is still under investigation.

