SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are investigating a homicide that happened in the downtown area Monday night.

The incident happened in the area of Bannon Street and Bercut Drive, which is just north of the railyards, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers received a call around 5:11 p.m. regarding a medical aid call. Personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department first arrived on the scene and found the deceased male adult victim.

The victim appears to have been the target of a physical assault. Police arrived at the scene and were able to detain a suspect who was still in the area, they say.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation, which is still in its early stages. Detectives do not believe that there are any suspects outstanding in connection with this incident.

Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence as part of the investigation, say police.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after their next of kin have been notified.

No further details have been released.