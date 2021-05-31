PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville family’s tortoise has been found safe three weeks after he went missing.

The 11-year-old, 100-pound reptile was found Monday, about two miles away, in the yard of a home. A woman who lives at the home recognized him from the news and called his owner.

Celest is now back with his family. He is in good shape and only needed a bath, they said.

Celest broke out of his enclosure on May 10. After days of searching, his owners turned to the media for help. They say Celest is always up for an adventure, often trying to escape under fences, but is usually watched closely.

Tortoises like Celest can live up to 120 years.