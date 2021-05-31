MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man marked Memorial Day with a lawn display. It honors the fallen heroes from the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra foothills.

“The number one fear of these families is that the memory of their loved one and the sacrifice they made will be forgotten,” said homeowner Dan Joseph, who created the display. “And that’s the real reason I do this — is to make sure people remember the awesome price that was paid for our freedoms.”

Additional crosses bear the names of fallen peace officers, including Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn, who was shot and killed earlier in May during a domestic violence call.