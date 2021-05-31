ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – From movie theaters to rivers, Memorial Day weekend is all about staying cool.

“I had to wear five layers of sunscreen today,” said Jaden Dannenbrink, who’s spending his memorial day along the American River. “It is so hot right now.”

Dannenbrink guessed the outside temperature on Monday was in the mid-80s, but using a heat gun, we discovered it was 106.

“Wow oh my God! No way, not 106. Not 106 that’s how hot it is right now?” he said.

He wasn’t the only one caught off guard.

“Too hot for this time of year,” said Virginia, who, along with her daughter, chose a movie theater and popcorn over paddleboards.

“Movies are our kind of entertainment,” she said.

But for the ones who are heading to the river for relief…

“It’s a must, there’s no other choice,” said the Haynes family who went swimming on Memorial Day.

First responders are warning visitors that water levels are lower than normal but Sac Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal says that doesn’t mean it’s any safer.

“The water level is lower and there are more underwater obstructions which are present. Things like rocks branches trees which can not only tangle your feet but deflate a non-puncture-resistant type raft. Wear a life vest,” he said.

Although Sac Metro Fire has been quite busy along the river and lakes in terms of rescues, they tell CBS13 they did not have to respond to any water rescue calls over the Memorial Day weekend.