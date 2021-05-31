ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove family’s busy day of distance learning ended with a massive fire.

A child was burned and the home is now unlivable.

CBS13 spoke with Shanice Boone as she took a hard look at the damage that happened to her home last Friday. The moments just before the fire broke out are frozen in time. The kids’ toys still on the floor…lunch still on the table.

“My kids were in the process of cooking, so we just had to leave everything sitting there,” Boone said.

Last Friday, Boone said she had eight kids at home doing distance learning. It was her seven-year-old son who faced the flames first.

“He plugged up his Chromebook charger to the wall outlet and then it exploded in his face,” she said.

He was burned on his chin, arms, and hands but will be ok. Boone said the fire took off through the house. The explosion broke windows and mirrors.

All she could think of was her son.

“And he’s just real nervous and scared and it’s like my baby. It’s just sad because it’s my baby,” she said.

Boone does not think the Chromebook caused the fire. She saw flames around the outlet it was plugged into and thinks the problem was electric.

“It was the wall outlet itself,” she said.

Fire officials have not determined an official cause. Meanwhile, Boone said her family is running out of places to stay and hopes that one day her family could return home.

“We have eight kids and this is where they laid their heads and they went to school right over there,” she said.

If you are interested in helping, Boone has started a go fund me to try and help with the burden of temporary housing.