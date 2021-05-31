NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire that burned Monday in Nevada County.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency services tweeted the update about the so-called Hutto Fire around 4 p.m. The agency says it’s the first time this season the Emergency Operations Center was used.

“Today #HuttoFire in Penn Valley was fully contained within a few hours thanks to our local fire officials. This is the 1st time we’ve activated our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) this fire season. Being only May, this is a great reminder to stay #ReadyNevadaCounty this season.”

Today #HuttoFire in Penn Valley was fully contained within a few hours thanks to our local fire officials. This is the 1st time we’ve activated our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) this fire season. Being only May, this is a great reminder to stay #ReadyNevadaCounty this season. — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) May 31, 2021

According to some reports, the fire burned between 10-12 acres in the area of Black Road in Big Oak Valley.

A smoke plume could be seen on a PG&E tower camera.

The area is sparsely populated, but residents were urged to be prepared to evacuate.