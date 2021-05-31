PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Over 3,000 PG&E customers were in the dark Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., PG&E’s outage map showed that over 3,400 customers in Placer County, including parts of Auburn, were without power.

The number of customers without power was around 6,000 just after 8 p.m.

The utility company says they anticipate that power will be fully restored by 9:15 p.m.

They say the location where the outage was caused is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.