ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The family of a man who was gunned down earlier this month near American River College is pleading for the public’s help to catch his suspected shooter.

On May 5 around 10:45 p.m., Tayler Jon Wellman-Holochwost was found lying on the street near the 4800 block of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive. When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found Wellman-Holochwost suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement. They started life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Patrick Lavell Noied.

Noied is described as 5’7″ inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He is known to frequent North Highlands, Del Paso Heights, and an apartment complex near American River College, say deputies. He has tattoos that read: “Loyalty brings Royalty” on his forearms, and fangs and blood on his throat.

Anyone with information about Noied and/or his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

Deputies say Noied is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 9-1-1.