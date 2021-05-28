STOCKTON (CBS13) – A juvenile was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a Stockton high school graduation ceremony.

On Thursday, a school resource officer was assisting with security at the Stagg High graduation when he saw two juveniles on campus that he knew weren’t students there, according to a statement from the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association.

He approached the two in order to find out why they were there but says they weren’t cooperative. He patted down one of the juveniles and found they were carrying a loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

The officer arrested the juvenile on suspicion of carrying a firearm on a school campus.

Several schools in the region are returning to in-person graduation ceremonies.

In Elk Grove this week, several schools held in-person graduations with multiple sessions to accommodate COVID-19 protocols. School district leaders say it took a year of planning to coordinate the ceremonies with 4,500 students.