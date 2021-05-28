STOCKTON (CBS13) — A rollover crash has southbound Interstate 5 through Stockton backed up Friday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the French Camp Road onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles were reportedly involved. One of the involved cars ended up on its roof.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Traffic is backing up from the I-5 and Highway 4 connector through French Camp Road. A SigAlert has been issued and drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.