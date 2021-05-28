PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Lake Tahoe area Friday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck just before 8:30 a.m. and was centered about 5 miles southeast of the unincorporated community of Dollar Point.

#BREAKING Two aftershocks reported in Lake Tahoe following what has now been upgraded to a magnitude 4.2 quake in the middle of the lake. 8:25AM magnitude 4.2 quake

8:46AM magnitude 2.7 quake

9:04AM magnitude 3.1 quake @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac https://t.co/RsyZP8vvQv pic.twitter.com/SoFD2yliOr — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 28, 2021

This puts the epicenter of the quake right in the middle of Lake Tahoe.

It appears most of the area around Tahoe should have felt some shaking.

People as far away as the Sacramento Valley – and even the fringes of the East Bay – reported feeling some shaking, the USGS says.

The 4.2-magnitude quake – which was preliminarily rated a 4.1 – was preceded by a 2.9-magnitude earlier in the morning and was also followed by a 2.7 and 3.1-magnitude aftershock.

No damage has been reported at this point.