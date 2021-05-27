LATHROP (CBS13) – Family, friends, and the community are mourning the loss of nine men who were killed on Wednesday at a San Jose VTA light rail yard.

Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal worked at a VTA bus yard for 30 years. He worked considered everyone there his second family.

Although upset, he agreed to talk to CBS13 over the phone.

“VTA is my second family. Nine people lost their lives. I have no idea what triggered it,” he said.

Dhaliwal said he knew one of the victims and is mourning the loss of the man he considered a friend.

Two family members, including his wife, are still working at VTA.

