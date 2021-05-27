CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A suspected gunman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Citrus Heights earlier this month.

Around 2:05 a.m. on May 16, a shooting incident was reported outside of a bar in the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard. As officers arrived, a large fight had just ended, police said. Shortly later, officers located the two gunshot victims and also learned that three parked cars were hit by bullets.

The victims were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.

Citrus Heights Police Detectives conducted an investigation and were able to identify the shooter as 36-year-old Markel Louis.

On Thursday, Citrus Heights Police Department detectives located and arrested Louis near the 2300 block of Arden Way in Sacramento. He was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the shooting to come forward.

Police say help from the community and from businesses led to the arrest of Louis.

On May 8, two gang-related shootings happened in the same area. One of the suspects related to those incidents was arrested a few days later.