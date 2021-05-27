SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after their vehicle was apparently shot at in the Arden Arcade area.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fulton Avenue and Sierra Boulevard, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Three people were in traveling in a vehicle when someone shot at the vehicle, which then left the road and hit a tree.

One victim has life-threatening injuries and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

Two of the victims were injured due to the vehicle crash. Deputies did not elaborate on how the third was injured.

Deputies are at the scene investigating the incident.

No further information is available.