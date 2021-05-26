SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – E-scooters are everywhere in downtown Sacramento. But there are some rules and regulations some people may not realize when they rent them.

If it’s electric, it’s likely Zac Arnell has tried it.

“Electric skateboards, electric scooters, electric bikes, electric unicycles,“ Arnell said. “They’re fun, I love it. Minimal effort, a little bit of balance – go as fast as you can, it’s an adrenaline rush.”

It’s an adrenaline rush for many like him, as scooters can often be seen zipping around town. But it’s one some law enforcement agencies are trying to educate riders more on, reminding them of the rules of the road.

California state law says, when riding these scooters, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour. Anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet. To many, though, the biggest legal surprise is the fact that a Class C driver’s license is needed to operate them. That’s the same needed to drive a car.

“I had no idea,” said one rider named Jay. When he rents a scooter, he says the apps never asks for his license.

“It’s literally put your debit information in and you’re good to go,” he said. He believes it may be why he’s seen more underage riders around town.

“Younger kids shouldn’t be on them driving recklessly,” he said. “They can hurt somebody, you know? Cause a lawsuit.”

The trend seems to be leading the City of Sacramento to look at their own local laws next month, in an attempt to curb underage riding. Some of the possible additions to the current ordinance may include requiring regular driver’s license audits or scans, as well as increased outreach and awareness through push notifications. The city could also consider asking for penalties for riders who allow others to use their account. It would be up to the Sacramento Police Department to enforce.

Jay is hopeful that could make a dent in the problem.

“You want people to be safe you know?” he said. “Because they can be dangerous.”

For education purposes, the City of Sacramento also has free ‘Urban Cycling and Scooting 101’ class for the public once a month.