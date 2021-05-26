DAVIS (CBS13) — The search for a bear that was sighted on the UC Davis campus Wednesday morning has ended after the animal was struck and killed by a car on Highway 113.

According to a WarnMe alert sent out to the campus earlier in the morning, the bear was seen near the southeast area of the arboretum.

#BREAKING Multiple reports of a bear sighting this morning near the @ucdavis campus. Our @CameraGuyDave1 is with Davis PD as they try to spot the bear. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac Here is the UC Davis text alert that went out this AM: pic.twitter.com/SbpYIp3yW0 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 26, 2021

Authorities asked people to avoid the area of La Rue Road and officers scouted the area in search of the bear.

A little after 7 a.m., officials discovered that the bear had been struck by a car in the area of Highway 113 and Interstate 80.

The bear has died, officials said. It has since been removed by Yolo County Animal Control.

Campus operations are back to normal, officials say.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent years that a bear wandered onto campus. Back in 2019, a bear made its way to UC Davis and was eventually tranquilized by Fish and Wildlife.