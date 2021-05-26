WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sutter Health Park will return to full capacity when the Sacramento River Cats kick off a 12-game homestand on June 17.

The River Cats made the announcement Wednesday, saying all social distancing and capacity restrictions will no longer be in place, and fully vaccinated guests will no longer have to wear face coverings inside the park. The team did not say how they will approach guests who are not fully vaccinated.

Just two days prior, on June 15, California will fully reopen its economy, allowing for most businesses to return to operating as they did pre-pandemic, with limited exceptions for mega-events.

The state will still recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require that attendees provide vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test. Those who can’t or don’t provide the verification should be encouraged to wear masks, state health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Sutter Health Park can seat just more than 14,000 fans.

With the return to full capacity, the River Cats said tickets for all remaining games will go on sale to the general public on June 4, with an exclusive pre-sale set for June 3.

On May 20, the team welcomed back fans at limited capacity opening night for the first time since 2019.