Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
National Wine Day at Matchbook Winery in Zamora
Julissa is at Matchbook Winery in Zamora celebrating National Wine Day, looking around the beautiful grounds!
12 minutes ago
House Kitchen & Bar
Tina Macuha is in Sacramento at House Kitchen & Bar and she is seeing if chefs can make dishes off the menu and they have the finished product...which Tina already ate.
14 minutes ago
Question of the Day - 5/25
Tina closes out an eventful Tuesday show with a question: When have you left an extra big tip?
15 minutes ago
<< Good Day Rewind <<
Here's what you missed on today's show! (Hint: Shirtless Director Jonathan Meris)
17 minutes ago
Bike4Alz in Davis
Twelve riders will make a summer long, cross-country trek spreading awareness about Alzheimer's Disease. Julissa Ortiz is in Davis as they get ready to kick off their ride!
17 minutes ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Tuesday's Show Info (5/25/21)
Monday's Show Info (5/24/21)
Sunday's Show Info (5/23/21)
Saturday's Show Info (5/22/21)
Friday's Show Info (5/21/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Tyler Hoechlin Exploring Superman’s ‘Evil Side’
May 25, 2021 at 11:08 am
Filed Under:
Evil Side
,
Exploring
,
good
,
Superman
,
Tyler Hoechlin
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Tyler Hoechlin Explores how Superman’s ‘Evil Side’ Shows How Interesting and Hard Being Good Is.