Popilicious Popcorn

http://www.popiliciouspopcorn.com

Whiskful Kitchen

http://www.whiskfulkitchen.com

IG: thewhiskfulkitchen

Facebook – Whiskful Kitchen

Next pop-up event is in Elk Grove at 9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, May 29.

Stonum Vineyards

http://www.stonumvineyards.com

Instagram: @stonumvineyardsandwinery

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/stonumvineyards

Beaded Trends

Instagram: @beaded_trends

Bike for ALZ

If you have had a friend, family member, or loved one that has suffered from the disease, we’d love to ride in their honor! Go to our website and fill out our “Dedicate A Day” form! http://www.bike4alz.org/dedicate-a-day

Facebook: Bike4Alz

Instagram: Bike4Alz

Twitter: Bike4Alz

http://www.bike4alz.org

Space Juice

http://www.Michaeldavidwinery.com

Instagram: @michaeldavidwinery

Facebook: facebook.com/MichaelDavidWinery

Travelzoo

http://www.travelzoo.com

Nava & Co.

http://www.navaandco.com

Instagram: @navaandco

WellQuest of Elk Grove

8871 East Stockton Boulevard

Elk Grove

http://www.wellquesteg.com

Rugrats

The all-new RUGRATS premieres this Thursday, May 27 on Paramount+.

National Wine Day

Tasting Room Hours 11-4:30 Sun to Thurs, 11-8:30 Friday and Saturday

http://www.matchbookwines.com

http://www.facebook.com/matchbookwinecompany

http://www.instagram.com/matchbookwines

House Kitchen & Bar

555 Capitol Mall

Sacramento

916.498.9924

http://www.houseoncapitol.com

Sadie Murray

The Go-To Girlfriend™

http://www.thegotogirlfriend.com

twitter.com/gotogirlfriend

instagram.com/gotogirlfriend

HEALTHY SWEET TREATS FROM THINFUL

Available at BeThinful.com or Amazon.com