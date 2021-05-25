SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Tower Bridge was closed to all traffic Tuesday morning due to a malfunction that hasd it stuck and not able to fully come down.

Caltrans says a secondary motor gave out on the bridge. With the primary motor already out for maintenance, that left the bridge stuck with its deck not fully closed.

All traffic – including vehicle, pedestrian, and boat traffic under – were turned around.

The bridge was reopened a little after 10:30 a.m.