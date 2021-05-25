SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Tower Bridge was closed to all traffic Tuesday morning due to a malfunction that hasd it stuck and not able to fully come down.
READ MORE: Sacramento Leaders To Vote On Fines For Illegal Fireworks
Car… cyclists & Pedestrians are being turned around & unable to pass on Tower Bridge. The Bridge expected to be out of service a couple hours. Cal Trans working on bad motor controlling bridge. @allyaredas @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento @JohnDabkovich @TinaMacuha pic.twitter.com/B03shblEwQREAD MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 25, 2021
Caltrans says a secondary motor gave out on the bridge. With the primary motor already out for maintenance, that left the bridge stuck with its deck not fully closed.
All traffic – including vehicle, pedestrian, and boat traffic under – were turned around.MORE NEWS: Attendant Allegedly Attacked By Passenger On Southwest Flight From Sacramento
The bridge was reopened a little after 10:30 a.m.