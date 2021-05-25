SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – Bodycam video was released Tuesday of a shooting in Calaveras County during which a deputy was ambushed and a hostage was taken.

The incident happened on May 6, 2021, just after 10:30 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about an argument between a man and a woman at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas.

The video sheds light on a terrifying situation that ended with the suspect being shot and killed and the hostage and a deputy being wounded.

The audio is difficult to listen to. Prior to the gunshots, you can hear someone saying, “I love you.” After CBS13 listened to the audio, they determined that was the suspect, 47-year-old Mark Lavea speaking to his wife.

You can then hear the deputies asking Lavea several times to show his hands, while someone is screaming “don’t do it.” You then hear a string of gunshots.

Then, at one point, you hear an officer ask if the hostage has been hit and the officer answers “yes” as they start working on a tourniquet.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot Lavea, which caused him to separate from the hostage. But after Lavea fell, he got back up and appeared to fire off a shot toward the deputies before being shot again, say, investigators.

Lavea was pronounced dead at the scene.