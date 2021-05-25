SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is considering a new ordinance to crack down on illegal fireworks.

On Tuesday, a committee will review the new plan to fine property owners where illegal fireworks are being used.

The fines would also be issued for usage on streets and sidewalks in front of people’s homes – and because tickets would be sent by mail instead of in-person, police officers are not the only ones who could issue citations.

As part of the ordinance, the first fine would be $1,000. Fines then go up to $5,000 for multiple violations.

Authorities have been working broadly to crack down on illegal fireworks, with one recent arrest resulting in more than 100 pounds of them being seized.

With the region having seen a particularly dry winter, firefighters are bracing for an active fire season.

“Safe and sane” fireworks will only be on sale in California from June 28 through the Fourth of July.