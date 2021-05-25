NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — A suspect allegedly drove right at a California Highway Patrol officer while trying to get from law enforcement officers in Placer County overnight.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just after midnight Tuesday, a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Park and Ride lot along Newcastle and Indian Hill roads. The driver, was soon found to be 33-year-old Auburn resident David Brocker, a man with two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A woman who was in the car also allegedly gave law enforcement officers a false name, but she was also soon identified as 23-year-old Fair Oaks resident Samantha Bowling. Deputies say Bowling had seven warrants out for her arrest.

Brocker was allegedly not cooperating with the first responding deputy, prompting a CHP sergeant to respond to help.

Still, both Brocker and Bowling refused to get out of their car.

At some point, Brocker allegedly started the car’s engine and drove straight towards the CHP sergeant. The officer was able to jump out of the way, but did hurt himself in the process.

Brocker then led officers on a chase onto eastbound Interstate 80, allegedly running stoplights and crossing over into the opposite lane at times.

Eventually, Brocker stopped on Highway 49. He then got out and ran, jumping over a guard rail. Deputies soon found him in a ditch just below the freeway and took him into custody without further incident.

Brocker is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading, causing injury while evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite lane, and his warrants. Bowling was also arrested without further incident and is facing numerous charges as well.