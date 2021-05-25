ESPARTO (CBS13) – A 6-year-old Esparto boy was injured after a gun accidentally went off.

Yolo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at Yolo and Woodland avenues after they received reports of the boy being hit. According to investigators, the boy was hit by some sort of debris just after 4 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ray Cardoza lives nearby and says he was home when he heard sirens. He says he was listening to a police scanner and heard– a child was hit in the chest.

“Something like this rarely happens — especially if it’s a minor involved,” he said.

At this point, the sheriff’s office says it’s unclear if the boy’s parents could face any charges. The incident remains under investigation.