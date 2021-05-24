SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former UC Davis professor is heading to the Tokyo Olympics despite being sentenced to prison.

Jack Ray Snyder, 63, of Wellington Florida, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home detention after pleading guilty to tax evasion. He’s also been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and $134,497 in restitution.

Snyder underreported his income in 2011, 2012, and 2013, and deducted items that were not deductible between 2011 and 2014, resulting in an additional tax liability of approximately $134,497, court documents report.

Snyder has treated horses at five Olympic games and is set to do it this year as well. The judge agreed to allow Snyder to report to prison in August, just days after the games finish.