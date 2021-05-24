ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Vandals hit a center in Roseville that assists people with special needs.

Saturday night, the windows of the brand-new Gigi’s Playhouse were defaced with graffiti and hate speech directed toward people with down syndrome.

The vandalism came just about a week after the center’s grand opening.

“The people of Sacramento welcomed this facility with open arms last weekend, as more than 500 people attended our grand opening celebration,” the center said in a statement. “In just the past week, our new Gigi’s Playhouse served as a lifeline to dozens of families, with classes and support for children and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

Gigi’s said it is currently working with law enforcement to find those responsible.

“Our kids and these adult participants that come to Gigi’s, all they want is to have friends and be loved, and they would never judge the people who came and did this,” said Nicole Harrigan, board president of Gigi’s Playhouse. “They would forgive them in a heartbeat. They’re better people than I am.”

Harrigan says it’s going to take her a little longer to forgive the perpetrators.

Gigi’s Playhouse offers free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for people with down syndrome, their families and the community.