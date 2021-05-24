ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck hit and killed by a train in Elk Grove on Monday morning.

Elk Grove police say the incident happened at 8:46 a.m. just north of Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.

Exactly what led up to the person being struck by the train is unclear. According to a witness, the crossing arms were coming down, the lights were illuminated, and the conductor was sounding the train’s horn when the pedestrian walked across the tracks and was hit.

No further details about the pedestrian have been released.

The incident investigation prompted a closure of the westbound side of Elk Grove Boulevard through the morning.

The Elk Grove Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the Traffic Bureau at (916) 478-8147.