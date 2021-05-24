SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped forward progress on vegetation fire near Mather Airport on Monday.

The fire burned near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road in Sacramento County. According to Sac Metro Fire, the fire grew to 110 acres.

At one point, evacuations had been ordered around Aubergine Way. The evacuations have since been lifted.

Folsom Cordova Charter School was asked to shelter in place. Fortunately, it was a remote-learning day and fewer people than usual were on campus, said authorities.

Just after 4 p.m., firefighters were reportedly mopping up flames.