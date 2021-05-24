ESCALON (CBS13) – An Escalon man has been arrested for allegedly firing his gun to protect a duck.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, police received reports of gunshots fired in the 2200 block of Main Street. At the scene, police learned that there had been a dispute between neighbors over a dog attacking other animals, including a duck, according to an Escalon Police Department statement.

One of the residents had fired a gunshot to scare the dog away.

The dog was uninjured and returned to its owner. The duck, however, suffered an injured leg.

Clinton Wilson was arrested by police on suspicion of reckless endangerment, and his gun was confiscated.

The city of Escalon is located about nine miles north of Modesto in San Joaquin County.