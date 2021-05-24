ESCALON (CBS13) – An Escalon man has been arrested for allegedly firing his gun to protect a duck.
At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, police received reports of gunshots fired in the 2200 block of Main Street. At the scene, police learned that there had been a dispute between neighbors over a dog attacking other animals, including a duck, according to an Escalon Police Department statement.READ MORE: Firefighters Contain Grass Fire Near Mather Airport In Sacramento County
One of the residents had fired a gunshot to scare the dog away.
The dog was uninjured and returned to its owner. The duck, however, suffered an injured leg.READ MORE: Witnesses: Male Pedestrian Hit By Train In Elk Grove Ignored Crossing Arms, Lights
Clinton Wilson was arrested by police on suspicion of reckless endangerment, and his gun was confiscated.
The city of Escalon is located about nine miles north of Modesto in San Joaquin County.MORE NEWS: 12 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire At Modesto Apartment Complex