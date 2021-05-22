FOLSOM (CBS13) – It was an exciting night in Folsom, as Powerhouse makes a return. The popular bar and venue re-opened with food and drinks, after months closed due to COVID.

“Better safe than sorry,” said Joel Warn, the bar manager, who spent the day behind the bar letting the liquor flow after multiple months off. “I’m kind of feeling a little rusty,” Warn said with a laugh.

Though, with the feeling of being back and seeing shot glasses stacked – he’s thankful to be on the clock once again.

“I’m able to see people I haven’t seen since before the pandemic started,” Warn said.

People like Shanae and her sister, Billie, welcomed the splash of normalcy.

“I miss people, I miss society – laughing and dancing,” Shanae said.

All the things she misses most will soon be back, as she anxiously awaits a full reopening of the state on June 15.

“I’m counting the minutes down,” Shanae said. With each shot, life looks a little more normal already. As vaccination numbers ramp up, more people are feeling comfortable hitting the streets.

“We couldn’t even find parking, which is exciting,” she said.

It was exciting for almost everyone, including musician Seth Kaminsky. Playing on Sutter Street Saturday night, he traded his virtual gigs for the real thing.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to pick up some internet gigs – that kept me going. It’s not this, though,” Kaminsky said. “I love the adrenaline rush of it. To see people’s reactions, it’s priceless.”

The evening weather was enjoyed by families soaking up the last of the sunshine.

“It was rainy yesterday, but today it’s nice and pretty,” Elvia said.

The live music and liquor were a nice change of pace for many.

“It’s kind of a home away from home,” said Warn. “This is just another extension of family.”

This new Saturday night fever was welcomed with open arms. Gov. Gavin Newsom said when the state fully reopens, most mask requirements will disappear, and capacity limits, too, go away.