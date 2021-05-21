MODESTO (CBS 13) — A Modesto neighborhood is heartbroken after a one-and-a-half-year-old child was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday.

Officers said they were able to arrest the driver, thanks to neighbors that chased him down

A spokesperson for CHP said the suspect is 20-year-old Santiago Martinez. He was brought to the Stanislaus county public safety center and is charged with felony hit and run.

A witness who said she is is friends with Martinez describes this as an accident. Sara Hernandez said he told her he didn’t see the child.

According to CHP, hit and run happened around 5 PM Friday afternoon near Glenn Avenue and Ustick Road.

Police said the 18-month-old boy walked into the street as Santiago Martinez was driving towards him. Martinez hit the child with the front of his car, then drove away.

Witnesses chased after him and he eventually returned.

Sara Hernandez has lived in that area for 10 years and has eight children. She saw the aftermath of this tragedy and she said it left her in shock

“I ran over there because I was scared it was somebody I might know and it was the little boy. On the ground. And I seen him on the ground,” Hernandez said. “I have eight kids and it was not a good experience. I just can’t take it out of my head.”

The baby boy was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. CHP said Martinez had a passenger in the car who was not injured and that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.