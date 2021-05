Esther’s Park Spin Class

Fit Family’s Free Community Workouts

Saturdays at 7am

All City Riders

Tuesdays at 5pm & 6pm

Ride or Or Die Cycling Class

Saturdays at 9am

Garage Sale

Today 8am – 2pm

Treelake

4712 Copperfield Circle

Granite Bay

33rd Sacramento Black Expo

“It’s Your Thang”

Today 11am – 6pm

Sunday 12 noon until 5 pm

Cesar Chavez Pak

Sacramento

http://www.theblackexpoonline.com

New in the Neighborhood

Route 16 Produce

36340 Highway 16

Woodland, CA 95695

Open seven days a week

Weekdays – 10-6

Weekends – 9-5

Facebook – route16produce

Instagram – @route16produce

530.618.5300

BikeFit Program 2021

Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern – California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HOW CAN PEOPLE SUPPORT?

Make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern California by visiting our website at shrinerschildren.org or calling our Development office at 916-453-2321

PUBLIC NUMBER: Shriners Hospitals for Children Northern California Main Line – 916-453-2000

SOCIAL MEDIA: https://www.facebook.com/ShrinersNorCA/, @ShrinersNorCA (Twitter), @Shrinersnorca (Instagram)

WEBSITE: shrinerschildrens.org

Saturdays at Birdcage

6177 Sunrise Blvd

Saturdays in May 11am-4pm

@RiverCity.Marketplace @SactownPopups

https://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com/

Summer Fashion

IG @MainLineFashionista

Website: https://mainlinefashionista.com

Aye Tee & Friends

Location: Union Roseville

Date And Time: 5.24, Doors Open At 7 Pm, $10 Online, $12 At The Door

Social Media: http://www.instagram.com/itsayeteemusic

Website: http://www.atypical-records.ticketleap.com/aye-tee–friends/dates/may-24-2021_at_0700pm