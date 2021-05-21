ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A group of conservative students at a Rocklin high school is upset after a group photo was edited to remove their club’s stickers.

The pictures were taken during inclusion week at Whitney High School. Students say that later, conservative pins and stickers they wore, were airbrushed out.

The students belong to Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which, on its webstie, touts itself as “the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country.”

Click on the images below to see the enlarged versions and see the changes.

ORIGINAL PHOTO

AIRBRUSHED PHOTO

“All the pins and stickers were just like this…they said USA, I heart America. I had this specific one on that said “free speech.” I think it’s just very ironic they’d edit out a sticker that said free speech,” said Turning Point USA student officer Blake Whitney.

The district said that all symbols — not just those of TPUSA — were edited out.