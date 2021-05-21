SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters have knocked down a fire at a home in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento.
Sacramento Metro Firefighters responded Friday evening to a single-story home on Parkwood Drive. They were able to knock down the fire.
It’s unknown if anyone was in the home at the time, or if anyone was injured in the blaze.
This is a developing story.
#MetroFire is o/s of a house fire on #ParkwoodDr in #Arden. #FireAttack and search have begun. pic.twitter.com/yTJ0CMQ9Ya
