ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers say a report of a suspicious, possibly armed person at Elk Grove High School turned out to be a student with a stapler.

Elk Grove police say the school immediately went on precautionary lockdown early Friday afternoon after getting the report. A sweep of the campus was then conducted.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the report originated from a person who thought they saw a student with a weapon. As it turned out, police say that student had been using a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie.

(2/4)- During the course of the investigation, officers learned a student used a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie. The stapler was open and the reporting party believed they saw a weapon. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) May 21, 2021

Police say the student in question was located. No criminal conduct was identified, police say.

The lockdown was lifted just before 1 p.m.

Markofer Elementary School, which is in the area, was also put on precautionary lockdown due to the incident.