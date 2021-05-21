SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some elderly Asians will now be able to make a lot of noise about Asian hate.
From one person to the next, Terence Huang made it his mission to give elderly Asians and their family members a simple tool to stay safe. The violence hit too close to home when his father had to break up an attack on an Asian friend.
“I’ve seen it on social media. I’ve experienced it a little myself so stopping it would be great,” said Lee Lo.
"There's no such thing as skin color or anything like that. We're all human beings," said David Guillory.
Guillory applauds the effort by Community Stream. He’s hoping to teach his 4-year-old granddaughter love and inclusion.
"I'd like to leave a better world for her than the one I came in," said Guillory. "We need to stop the violence. Everybody needs to come together and recognize that we're all brothers and sisters of humanity."
Volunteers say people were very thankful to get the whistles, but the hope is that they won’t ever have to use them.