SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The anticipation from business in downtown Sacramento is we’re getting back to life we once knew.

As we get closer to the June 15 reopening date, the more people who work in restaurants, hotels, and movie theaters, are feeling anxious.

Dena Adelson is visiting Sacramento for the first time in over a year. She feels the excitement of California coming back.

Businesses are also gearing up anticipating a big boost in revenue.

“I think we are headed for a big boom,” she said.

“The comeback is going to be quick and aggressive,” said Doug Link, Theater Director at Esquire IMAX theatre.

That’s the hope for Esquire IMAX Theatre.

The state reopening means as many as 400 people sitting in seats, spending money at the movies.

“People like to go out and go to dinner and a movie,” Link said.

With the return of live events and conventions, Brenda Kirian is already seeing an increase in the number of people getting out of their homes checking into a room at the Hyatt Regency.

“Starting to ramp up a little bit,” said Brenda Kirian, Director of sales and marketing with Hyatt Regency Sacramento.

The hotel gets about 50 percent of its business from conventions.

California coming back is already looking good for the hotel’s steakhouse that just reopened.

“We had almost a sell-out last night,” Kirian said.

“It’s nice to be able to just sort of get back out here and enjoy the weather,” said Brenda Gaines Hunter.

Brenda is starting to see more people becoming comfortable enough to go out like herself.

These next few weeks she expects to have a lot more company too.

“We are going to come out of hibernation ready to party basically,” Gaines Hunter said.