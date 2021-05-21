SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been killed and five others injured following a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted that the crash happened Friday night near National Drive and Striker Avenue and involved two vehicles.

According to the CHP, at 7:30 p.m., a Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound Striker Avenue when it ran a stop sign and collided with a Malibu, causing the Mustang to overturn. Four people were riding in the Mustang at the time. Two passengers in the backseat were ejected and died at the scene. The driver and front passenger were transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Three people, including one child, were in the Malibu. They were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Officers say they don’t know yet if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated only three people were injured.]