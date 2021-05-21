SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Billie Eilish announced a new world tour on Friday – and Sacramento made the list.

The pop star is set to visit the Golden 1 Center on March 30, 2022 as part of the first leg of her new “Happier than Ever” world tour. The tour is named after her forthcoming album, which is scheduled to drop on July 30.

Eilish was originally supposed to visit Sacramento back in April as part of her “Where Do We Go?” World tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

Tickets for Eilish’s new Golden 1 Center show are set to go on sale to the general public on May 26.